Virgil's New Off-White™ Sneaker Is Surprisingly Clean

Brand: Off-White™

Model: Out of Office Sneaker

Key Features: The Out of Office is a low-top sneaker featuring a contrasting outsole with translucent gel insets, perforated toe vamps, a ribbed heel, and a reconfigured logo. The forward-facing darts on the upper draw from the brand's four-arrow motif.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $515

Editor’s Notes: Virgil Abloh and Off-White™ have released an all-new sneaker called the Out of Office. Designed as a part of the brand's Fall 2020/2021 menswear collection, the shoe references footwear shapes of the late '80s and early '90s, as the low-top silhouette merges street, basketball, and running influences, and is meant for everyday wear.

The designer worked with renowned photographer Juergen Teller on a coinciding campaign for the launch, one that reflects the nature of the current year. The editorial portrays a state of mind that champions surreal experiences from unplanned situations. Through the campaign, Abloh suggests that the gap between off-duty wear and the on-the-clock uniform will be gradually decreased as we move forward.

He explained, “The concept for Out of Office was to embrace the power of creativity, to empower the public to escape the mundane and to create their own world of infinite possibilities. Together, Juergen and I collaborated to capture free expression, conveyed through this special product.”

You can purchase the Off-White™ Out of Office sneaker today in five men's colorways of Purple, Collegiate Pale Blue, Green, Red, and Tan, as well as three women's colorways of Green, Red, and Tan.

