The OMEGA MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold Is Restocking

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

OMEGA and Swatch's latest Moonswatch, the Mission to Moonshine Gold, is getting a restock. Months after its March 2023 release date, fans will have one last chance to get their hands on the collaborative Gold Moonswatch at retail.

Initially releasing March 7, 2023 for $295 apiece, OMEGA and Swatch's Moonswatch in Mission to Moonshine Gold sold out as quickly as the initial run of Moonswatches that launched back in 2022.

Those watches were mostly inspired by planets, though, despite their name. The Gold Moonswatch builds upon the design put forth by the initial moon-inspired Moonswatch with subtle gold detailing and an otherwise muted black-on-steel design.

OMEGA and Swatch's Moonswatch Mission to Moonshine Gold restocks on June 3, 2023, at "selected Swatch stores" — a full list of Moonswatch stockists can be found on Swatch's website.

No restock yet for the Pink version of the Moonswatch Mission to Moonshine, unfortunately, but given the fact that the original Moonswatch run took a while to eventually restock in full (and internationally at that), it's not impossible to imagine a bigger Mission to Moonshine Moonswatch restock down the road.

Either way, expect instant sell-outs for the Gold Moonswatch, prompting plenty of complaints from OMEGA and Swatch fans.

Even on Swatch's Instagram post confirming the Mission to Moonshine Gold restock, fans aplenty are ceaselessly complaining about the lack of availability before the drop even goes down.

"Another Swatch the majority of the world won’t be able to buy!" one user screamed. "Get ready to not get one," another groaned. "Resellers paradise."

True enough, all of the Moonswatches have sold so quickly that only the luckiest timepiece collectors even had a chance of snapping up a Moonswatch at retail but resale prices for the Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch are currently about $150 above retail — not a terrible price to pay if you miss out on the restock.

Plus, prices may actually drop after the restock, since there will be more Moonswatches out in the world. One can hope.

