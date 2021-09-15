Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

On’s Race to the NY Stock Exchange Is Only the Beginning

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects

Following reports last month, On has now officially been listed on the New York Stock Exchange. A group of 100 runners, including all five co-founders of the Swiss sportswear brand, made their way through Manhattan and over to Wall Street to ring the stock exchange’s famous bell.

Sources previously reported that On was hoping to reach a valuation of $5 billion. On is one of the fastest-growing sportswear brands in the world, having taken the running world by storm over the past 10 years and slowly but steadily establishing itself in the lifestyle market as well. On’s half-year sales numbers in 2021 grew 85 percent when compared to the same period in 2020.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In addition to impressive numbers, the brand also passes the eye test. More and more people are wearing On sneakers in big cities and, while the big brands still dominate, you’d be surprised by how many On sneakers you’ll see on the street.

On hopes that its listing on the NYSE will help the brand keep its independence and continue its phase of hyper-growth into the future. The IPO, paired with On’s impressive momentum, and the fact that fellow Swiss legend Roger Federer is on board as a co-entrepreneur, lay solid foundations for future success.

Stay tuned for more information on On’s public offering. In the meantime, check out our favorite On sneakers here.

Shop more On sneakers at Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
OnThe Roger Clubhouse Glacier White
$165.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
OnThe Roger Centre Court Ice Phantom
$210.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
OnCloudventure
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
OnCloudventure Black/Reseda
$165.00
Sold Out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • On's Comfiest Runners Went From Sporty Senior to Streetwear Swag
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • An Underrated TAG Heuer Icon Ripped From the Race Track
  • These Exquisite Hand-Embroidered Sneakers Are the Beginning of Something Big
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
What To Read Next
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • The NBA Finals Belong to the Outsiders
  • Notice Anything Flat-Out Different About adidas' Gazelle?
  • Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs
  • A Scandinavian Label Is Behind Umbro's Chicest Soccer Collab Yet
  • The Leather-Wrapped Return of a Prada Shoe 20 Years Ahead of Its Time (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now