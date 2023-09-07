ASICS' GEL-FLEXKEE Are Your New Five-a-Side Flex

Brand: OTTO 958 x ASICS

Model: GEL-FLEXKEE

Release Date: September 7

Price: $160

Buy: ASICS

Editor’s Notes: For Fall/Winter 2023, ASICS is teaming up with OTTO 958, the enigmatic project conceived by avant-garde fashion house Kiko Kostadinov and Morán Morán, to deliver a pair of football-inspired sneakers guaranteed to take any five-a-side team by storm.

Titled the GEL-FLEXKEE 958, the sneaker — which resembles a classic early 2000s astro-turf silhouette — is a reinterpretation of ASICS’ FLEXKEE silhouette, a style devised by ASICS Sports Engineering Laboratory in the early 2000s.

1 / 1 ASICS / OTTO 958

Characterized by a midsole that features a separated forefoot area, the GEL-FLEXKEE 958 houses a pleasing asymmetric lacing system, full-leather construction, and a quilted toe box.

1 / 1 ASICS / OTTO 958

Elsewhere, the tongue features an enlarged flap that covers the laces, emphasizing OTTO 958’s signature ‘O’ logo with a raised embroidery as well as an additional logo hugging the heel.

Arriving in two initial colourways — “Gunmetal/Black” and “Hunter Green/Black” — the GEL-FLEXKEE 958 is set to land on September 7, with a third scheduled to drop later this year.

Sure, they aren’t your most conventional football sneakers, but consider this: even if you aren’t banging in the goals while wearing them, you’re looking good, at least.