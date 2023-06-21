At Wales Bonner SS24, New adidas & First-Ever UGGs

Sign up to never miss a drop
Wales Bonner's footwear collaborations have taken on a life of their own, thanks primarily to ceaseless demand for the designer's killer adidas Samba sneakers. Now that Bonner has conquered the sneaker game, though, she's already planning to move on to cozier pastures.

Obviously, footwear isn't the only draw to Wales Bonner's seasonal collections — Spring/Summer 2024 includes some particularly crisp suiting and relaxed pajama-style sets — but with the success of her adidas line, all eyes are on the feets.

Big news this season: Wales Bonner's first UGG shoe collaboration, revealed during her SS24 runway show on June 21, which takes the form of a soft, squishy moccasin-style shoe.

As is typical for UGG, Wales Bonner's collaborative shoes are rendered in plush beige sheepskin suede and lined with fleece for extra insulation against springtime chill.

Wales Bonner's adidas collaboration has proven popular enough to become one of the vaunted "shoes of summer" (and then some), with some surprising celebs drawn to her vision for the Three Stripes.

That Bonner's following her football-minded adidas team-ups with an UGG collaboration is fairly surprising, at least insofar as it seems a comparably cushioned alternative to her typically sporty sneaker designs.

Not that Wales Bonner's UGG slippers aren't appealing — quite the contrary, actually — but it does feel like a stylistic 180.

But what is fashion good for if not innovation, and Wales Bonner isn't a designer keen to rest on her laurels.

In fact, her SS24 adidas collaboration sidesteps the much-hyped Samba in favor of a clunkier, less obvious sportswear shoe that feels like Wales Bonner zigging when everyone expects her to zag. It's yellow, it's tech-y, and it's not the obvious choice, which is cool.

We welcome newness. And we welcome Wales Bonner's UGG collaboration as proof of the Californian footwear company's further ascension.

