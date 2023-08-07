Sign up to never miss a drop
Palace's Cosmic Crocs Got Me Trippin'

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Editor's Notes: It isn’t often that a pair of shoes make me feel physically hungry, yet here I am gawping at Palace’s new Mellow Clog Crocs yearning for a big share bag of sugary sweets.

This is, of course, a good thing. I’m not sure whether it’s not the shoe’s colors or the wavey arrangement of it all, but Palace’s Crocs are having an effect on me which means I simply must cop.

Still, Palace and Crocs are no strangers to a collaboration or two, although this is the first time they’ve riffed on the Mellow Clog, an innovative slide that melds recovery with style.

Their previous three collaborations (one of which was another wavey take as a part of a three-way with Rapha) have all focused on the Classic Clog and sold-out in no time.

In fact, this is only the second time Crocs has put the Mellow up for interpretation, the first of which came with Satisfy Running just last month.

Arriving in “Brown & Bone” and “Celery” colorways, the Palace Crocs Mellow Clogs come equipped with a fully-moulded and comfortable LiteRide technology and trippy Palace branding across the upper.

If you’re yet to slip into a pair of Mellow Clogs believe me when I tell you they bang. In fact, as a self-proclaimed Crocs connoisseur, I’d go as far as saying they’re the most comfortable style on the market. Which, for a brand synonymous with comfort, is a pretty bold statement.

