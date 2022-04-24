Pat McGrath Is Launching Naomi Campbell-Approved Skincare

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is entering skincare, a category the beauty icon will launch on April 29 with Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence.

"Essence" is a famously confusing product — some find it superfluous, others consider it an essential. So, what exactly is it?

A product championed by the K-beauty market, essence is a water-based formula that contains active ingredients. Applied after cleanser and toner, it primes the skin for the rest of your skincare routine.

There are two key components to McGrath's take on the priming product. First is Rose Biotic, a proprietary ingredient that harnesses the power of the damascena rose. Packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients, the flower helps balance the skin barrier and protect against free radicals.

Next up is HydraSphere 18, an emulsion enriched with botanically-derived oils and ceramides that moisturize and plump.

At a press preview, beauty executive Lynn Emmolo summarized: "It's a cocktail that nourishes, softens, and deeply hydrates," she said, adding that K-beauty's leadership in the essence space helped guide the formulation of Rose 001.

"I have a friend who shaves with it," McGrath herself proclaimed. "You can use it on your body, too."

Even Naomi Campbell, the notoriously good-skinned supermodel, is a fan of the product. In fact, she applies it directly after microneedling and it "doesn't sting at all," she said.

McGrath's entry into skincare is a natural step in her brand's evolution.

Launched in 2015, Pat McGrath Labs has historically dominated the high-end color cosmetics space, thanks to McGrath's famous gold pigment and iridescent eyeshadows. But as skincare began to take precedence over makeup, a shift fueled by the pandemic, color cosmetics fell out of favor with some shoppers.

While McGrath's palettes and lipsticks aren't going anywhere, her entry into face-nourishing offerings is sure to drive new customers to the brand. The artist even hinted that a full range of skincare will roll out in the coming months.

In the meantime, do like Naomi and get yourself a bottle of Divine Skin.