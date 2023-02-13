P.A.M Gets Rave-Ready With Boiler Room

Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenbach's Perks & Mini brand refuses to be put in a box. A collaborative expression of ideas between friends, its world has spent the last two decades evolving into a diverse offering with globe-spanning roots. For its next adventure, the P.A.M team sets sight on the club, getting rave-ready with Boiler Room.

Anyone that spins the rave circuit, regardless of which continent you do so on, will be familiar with Boiler Room in one way or another. Whether you've ventured out to one of its storied event nights or indulged (with an intense FOMO) in its Youtube archive, you'll know what it's all about.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

From Skrillex in Shanghai to Jyoty in London, Kaytranada in Montreal, and Yung Singh in Melbourne, Boiler Room plays home to some of the most exciting talents in music, bringing a love of club culture to all corners of the earth across several mediums, including apparel.

A rave kit of sorts, as its shows have evolved, so has Boiler Room's merch offering, becoming a platform in its own right through a steadily developing collaborative output, the next of which serves as an extension of P.A.M's passion for high energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Just as BR's collaborative output has grown, so too has that of P.A.M, which has been a returning favorite over at MAAP on its quest to give cycling a distinct edge.

This time around, it trades two wheels for two-stepping on the dancefloor in an exploration of club culture, through a selection of carefree silhouettes, layered with hyperreal graphics, and activity-ready accessories essential to any sweaty rave kit, such as a water bottle, crossbody bag, and towel.

As we bubble towards the ignition of festival season, get fresh with P.A.M x Boiler Room, which touches down online today via Boiler Room, Perks and Mini, and LNCC.