No Does Peter Do Better Than Peter Do

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
We finally got Helmut Lang by Peter Do. Now, it's time for Peter Do by, well, Peter Do.

Fresh off his first collection at his new job, Peter Do makes his Paris Fashion Week debut with his eponymous label's Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation.

For SS24, Peter Do lets the clothing "speak for itself," according to show notes. And the message was well received.

It's an effortless chic-ness exuded by Peter Do SS24, sprinkled with the label's version of sexy (not too much, but just enough and executed sophisticatedly) alongside tastes of the forthcoming Banana Republic collaboration.

Cropped blazers mingled with long shirts with exaggerated cuffs. Tailored trousers offered surprise slits and slashes, while evening wear presented sheer panels and elegant draping.

Tasteful contrast was abundant, ranging from spliced leather pieces to black and white ensembles straight from the Peter Do school of monochrome looks.

Joining the brand's signature neutral shades were bold pops of red, which quite literally made for a cherry on top of this season's palette.

Some say Peter Do saved the best for himself following his Helmut Lang collection. But it's possible for lightning to strike twice in one given fashion month. The proof is in Peter Do's SS24 collections.

