These LV Trainers Are Undoubtedly Pharrell, Down to a P

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

So far, Pharrell's Louis Vuitton era has been a sight to see, from huge runway events to equally buzzy products (Millionaire Speedy, I'm looking at you). As we draw closer to Pharrell Williams' debut Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Louis Vuitton continues to offer stylish appetizers during the wait. Next up in the course: Pharrell's LV Trainer sneaker.

In case you missed it: Louis Vuitton's LV Trainer grew this year, resulting in the new LV Trainer Maxi sneaker.

As the name suggests, the LV Trainer Maxi shoe boasts a chunkier look, making the shoe look even more skate-worthy albeit still luxury. And naturally, Skateboard P has given them a spin.

For the Pharrell's LV Trainer Maxi, Swarovski crystals cover the LV Trainer Maxi sneaker's upper, while white-colored embellishments spell out "LV" and "Vuitton."

There's plenty of other LV branding elsewhere. But what caught my eye with that shimmery "P" on the side of the shoe — as in Pharrell's initial. I see that the Louis Vuitton menswear creative director is already leaving his mark on the label, literally.

The shimmery LV Trainer Maxi sneaker is currently available on Louis Vuitton's website. The price tag? $6,150. It's a pretty penny, for sure. But it's no million-dollar handbag.

We spotted the LV Trainer Maxi sneaker during Louis Vuitton's SS24 show, offered in tonal flavors echoing the sentiments of Pharrell's Samba rainbow wheel.

The monochromatic trainers fit right into the imaginary world of Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, which featured pearly Damier suits, leather polos, buttery Speedy bags, and bear-foot slippers.

A few stars, including Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, have already given the SS24 pieces a proper post-runway outing. Vikings player Justin "Jets" Jefferson recently stepped out in the new sparkly Maxi Trainers marked with Pharrell's touch.

We've seen Pharrell's "LV Lovers" stamp already, a solid mark of his presence with the brand. But nothing says Pharrell's Louis Vuitton like a "P" on a crystal LV Trainer.

