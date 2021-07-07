The Pokémon Skyscraping Perfection & Blue Sky Stream Sets Are Available Now

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

It’s been a great year for anyone who kept their trading card collections. The universal hobby of the ‘90s and early ‘00s has become booming business over the past year, with rare cards selling for staggering seven-figure sums at auction. It’s not a bad time, then, to pick up where you left off. If you’re looking for somewhere to start your collection again, look no further than the Japanese-language Pokémon Skyscraping Perfection/Blue Sky Stream dual set which just hit StockX.

Which cards are in Pokémon Skyscraping Perfection and Blue Sky Stream sets?

For the first time since Pokémon Sun & Moon Cosmic Eclipse in 2019, Dragon-type Pokémon cards will be making a return in the Skyscraping Perfection/Blue Sky Stream dual set. Some of the Dragon-type cards will come in the form of Duraludon V and VMAX as well as its Gigantimax form in the Skyscraping Perfection set, and super-rare Rayquaza V and VMAX in the Blue Sky Stream set.

Both subsets are made up of 67 cards, 10 of which fall under the Dragon-type family. What’s more, the return of the dragons sees some exciting changes to the trading cards themselves. Claw marks to the upper-right hand corner as well as a gold graphic to the left of the weakness box make these new editions highly collectible. And, since the Pokémon TCG removed Fairy-type Pokémon from Sword & Shield, Dragon-type Pokémon have no weaknesses at all, which is a serious asset if you’re actually dueling with your cards.

Where to buy Pokémon Skyscraping Perfection and Blue Sky Stream sets?

One of the best ways to bag these cards is with Booster Boxes. Both of the Booster Boxes come in standard Japanese format, meaning that each box holds five Japanese Pokémon cards per pack, and 30 packs per box. This doesn’t guarantee that you will open a rare card in the pack. The Skyscraping Perfection Booster Box will give you the chance of pulling one of the Duraludon cards as well as Noivern V, Lycanroc VMAX, Raihan, and more. Blue Sky Stream, on the other hand, offers the chance at Rayquaza and a handful of other extremely rare cards like Dragonite V, Gyarados VMAX, Volcarona C, and Zinnia’s Resolve.

Brand: Pokémon TCG Set: Skyscraping Perfection & Blue Sky Stream Release Date: July 9, 2021

Shop the Pokémon Skyscraping Perfection and Blue Sky Stream Booster Boxes at StockX below.

