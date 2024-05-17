Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Skepta’s Debut Puma Sneaker Is a Flash of Genius

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Skepta’s debut PUMA sneaker has been a long time coming. The British rapper first penned a deal with the German sportswear giant almost two years ago (jumping ship from rival sportswear label Nike) and has been teasing the release of collaborative shoes and clothes pretty much ever since.

Following the deal being announced, there's been a music video featuring Skepta dressed head-to-toe in his upcoming collab, a finsta dedicated to its development, and a runway show that secretly gave a first look at what’s to come. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the time has now arrived, the Skepta x PUMA shoe and collection is officially launching (it releases worldwide on May 18) and it stays true to the rapper’s uniform. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fans of the musician will have seen him in an all-black tracksuit countless times, so it's no surprise he's dropping one with PUMA.

The tracksuit in question is made from shiny technical fabric with grey trims along the front and you might recognize it from the finale of the Mains SS24 fashion show, where Skepta ran down the runway with his daughter wearing the matching get-up. 

The all-black, seven-piece drop also includes a matching gilet, a tight-fitting skully beanie, gloves, and, of course, a pair of sneakers

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Puma SKOPE Forever sneaker is, at first glance, a relatively minimal affair. Inspired by early-2000s footwear, it has a curvy paneled upper akin to the Prada America's Cup (a shoe Skepta regularly wears) combined with elements of PUMA running shoes from its underrated archives and a chunky sole with silver detailing. 

Sold Out
Puma x SkeptaSkope Forever Black
$220.00
Sold Out

However, throw this shoe into a dark room with a flashlight and it becomes a completely different beast. The paneled upper is opalescent meaning it reflects a mirage of colors when in the right light.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This reflective, flash-light-induced feature is often seen in UK rave wear, a possible result of Skepta recently re-launching his DJ career, forming the duo Mas Tiempo with Jammer, and playing raves around the world. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s also reminiscent of the metallic finish on one of his previous Nike sneakers, the Air Max 97 SK. However, the big difference between this sneaker and the Air Max 97 (as well as his other releases with Nike) is that the PUMA Skope Forever is an entirely new silhouette created by Skepta, as opposed to him making a custom colorway using a shoe already available from the brand. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The freedom to create entirely new products is seemingly one of the things that lured Skepta into signing a deal with PUMA: the caption to his Instagram post announcing his partnership with the brand opened with “Cheers to creative control.” 

This collection is just a first look at what Big Smoke has managed to cook up with that creative control, you can expect things to only get wilder from here.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGT-2160 White/Pure Silver
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Martine RoseOversized S/S T-Shirt White/Noisy Bunny
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Puma x OttolingerCap Pink
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • PUMA Makes K-Pop Idols Purr
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
  • JJJJound Made a Minimalist Masterpiece of an Archival PUMA Beast
  • Despite Being "Mid," the Coolest Sneaker of 2024 Is Literally Bigger Than Ever
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now