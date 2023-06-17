Sophisticated Summer Dressing? Ralph Lauren's Purple Label Makes It Look Easy

Conversations regarding who's the next or modern-day Ralph Lauren continues to surface every now and then. But in reality, there can be only Ralph — and the OG reigns supreme.

The designer has conquered American style, mastering a balance of modernity, timelessness, and sophistication in only a way the Ralph Lauren can. This very balance follows in Ralph Lauren's imprints, including its Purple Label.

The Purple Label staged its Spring/Summer 2024 collection at the Palazzo Ralph Lauren during Milan Fashion Week. With well-dressed presences like Chris Pine and Damson Idris in attendance, the premium sub-label presented a collection which made summer dressing look suave and easy.

Titled "Ralph's Dolce Vita," the Purple Label's SS24 collection drew inspiration from the Amalfi Coast and the overall summer season. Navy, cream, and tan with pops of bright oranges, greens, and yellows — plus some vibrant florals — summed up the rich palette, speaking to the picture-worthy views of the famed coast and its villas.

At the same time, there's no denying these hues evoke the spirit of the season. The palette combines with a top-notch material story, resulting in tasteful Purple Label pieces like linen suits and silk shirts.

Layering spoke to seasonal ease. Solid pullovers paired perfectly with floral shorts (as you can see above). Even with roomier trousers, suits are sleek as ever.

There's a sense of effortlessness, cool, and charm exuded in Purple Label SS24, underscored by the label's knack for European glamour and craftsmanship on top of that overall RL Americana spirit.

Basically, the Purple label nails sophisticated summer dressing — again as only Ralph Lauren could.