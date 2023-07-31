Robert Pattinson Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Robert Pattinson in a word: chaotic.

Since rising to global fame for his starring role as Edward Cullen, sparkly vampire of the Twilight series, the British actor has delighted and puzzled onlookers with his bizarre, entirely endearing public persona — kind of the opposite of what you'd expect from a dude who got famous for being a teen heartthrob.

There are almost too many gold-star Pattinson moments to count:

There was the adidas tracksuit photo, an image that lives in Twitter infamy for the sheer number of times it's been meme'd. (In case you missed it, Pattinson doesn't just hang around looking suspicious in brown sweatsuits — the photo was taken on the set of Good Time, the Safdie Brothers film that stars Pattinson as a bank robber.)

Good Time even spawned a second viral RPattz image, a shot of him napping in a large dog cage.

And remember the time Pattinson was papp'ed while sampling some sort of sludge-tasting shake?

Aside from serving himself up to the meme gods on a silver platter, Pattinson has also spawned some unforgettable interviews.

“I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year," he told a magazine in 2009. "I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her. I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back."

In 2017, he lied while on-air about witnessing a circus clown die. A week later, he admitted the story was made-up. (Note: years earlier, the actor told Jimmy Kimmel that he lies out of panic, following up the admission with a fun fact: "I have extraordinarily heavy saliva.")

In 2020, Pattinson told Allure that he smells like crayons. The same year, he revealed that he had conceived of a new pasta dish, " Piccolini Cuscino," comprised of noodles, cheese, sugar, and cornflakes — all cooked in the microwave.

There was also the time Pattinson did a Reddit AMA and dealt some answers that continue to live in my mind rent free.

And in a recent interview, Pattinson confirmed his tendency to fib while on the record, just to "say anything at all." He also doubled down on his cursed pasta invention, which he supposedly floated to producers.

"I was fully actually trying to make that pasta,” he proclaimed. “Like I was literally in talks with frozen-food factories."

The recent release of The Batman provided us with some more memorable Pattinson hijinks, from his assertion that he watched videos of bats fighting to prepare for his role to the normcore non-outfit he wore to a showing of the film.

Robert Pattinson: you're doing great, sweetie!