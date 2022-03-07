Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Good, the Great, & the Glorious of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' Tour

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Robert Pattinson is the gift that keeps on giving.

Our favorite chaotic celebrity and compulsive liar just made his on-screen debut as DC Comics' chiropteran superhero in The Batman, a movie that has Millennials around the world regressing to their adolescent obsession with Twilight.

In the lead-up to the film's release, Pattison embarked on a press tour that had the culture collectively schvitzing.

First, there was his UK special screening 'fit, an oversized Jil Sander suit that sparked comparisons to that one Nathan For You episode (in a good, hot way).

Little did we know, Rob's outfit was just the beginning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Shortly after, he was interviewed by French television channel Canal+, an appearance that somehow led Pattinson to recount a particularly dark moment in his childhood: getting in trouble for taking care of the snails in his school's playground.

"That's where my trauma came from," he said.

(Keep in mind: the snail story may or may not be real, given the actor's professed penchant for lying in interviews.)

Pattinson also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and claimed that he watched videos of bats fighting to prepare for his role as the crime-stopping superhero. A real method actor!

Another shining moment: he showed up to a random showing of The Batman in a total non-outfit, comprised of what appear to be Sperry sneakers and cargo pants.

Pattinson's antics even pre-date production of the film. Back in 2019, he said he'd do porn if The Batman flopped, tempting fans around the world to skip the theater and wait until The Batman went to streaming.

Ultimately, though, The Batman made $128 million on opening weekend, a much-deserved win for Hollywood's weirdest leading man.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

