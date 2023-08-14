Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Watch Bros Can't Get Enough of Rolex's Newest Ultra-Rare Watch

in WatchesWords By Jake Silbert

It will never cease to amaze that Rolex, a company arguably more synonymous with the luxury watch world than any other, is able to consistently navigate that tricky path between ubiquity and the uncommon. Even watch neophytes like myself know the brand name, for instance, but ultra-rich clientele still flocks to Rolex for the special editions and yearly new designs.

Rolex's Jigsaw "Emoji" Day-Date, revealed in March 2023, is one such timepiece, a pretty cool statement watch that wears a jigsaw puzzle on its face, emojis on its date wheel, and cute little phrases where it normally says the day.

And, even though it hasn't properly released yet, the watch bros are already lining up to get their hands on Rolex's Jigsaw Day-Date, because of course they are.

Well, "lining up" may be a misnomer because that's what plebs like you and I would have to do if we wanted a chance to purchase a rare Rolex. VIP watch bros like John Mayer and Tom Brady have people to do the lining-up for them.

Mayer was actually the first dude in America to snap up Rolex's Jigsaw novelty, according to watch enthusiasts who spotted Mayer flexing his new white gold Day-Date at fancy Californian Rolex retailer Fourtané.

Good gig, if you can get it.

Tom Brady almost immediately followed Mayer's lead with a Rolex Jigsaw of his own, seen on-wrist during an August 12 football game in Birmingham. Again, Rolex apparently hasn't even started selling these new novelty Day-Dates to regular customers — the price remains a mystery.

But, as with most things watch-related, if you have to ask...

Who's gonna flex this thing next? Drake? Messi?

Assuming you aren't the kind of big-spender capable of securing a Rolex Jigsaw, there's always the custom route, though it's not much cheaper than the alternative. Still, take heart: I'll always believe that the coolest watches aren't the rarest ones, but the ones with a story.

Now, that doesn't necessarily make the calculator watch you've had since middle school quite as interesting as John Mayer's latest flex, but it ought to help you sleep better at night.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Loulou Paris Is The Must-Visit Restaurant for Design Lovers
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Finally, a T-shirt For 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Day
    • Style
  • lizzie mandler custom rolexes
    Lizzie Mandler Has Mastered the Custom Rolex
    • Style
  • air max day
    8 of the Best Air Max Kicks to Sport for Air Max Day
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • jacquie aiche
    These Restored Rolexes Might Be Better than the Originals
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A dark photo of the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch
    Once In a Blue Moon... a Moonswatch Restock Is Finally Here
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Palace salomon xt-wings 2
    Palace & Salomon Are Back Running Tings
    • Sneakers
  • drake for all the dogs merch
    Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch
    • Style
  • sean wotherspoon adidas gazelle
    Sean Wotherspoon's Gazelles Are on 'Shrooms & Hemp
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023