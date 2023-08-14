Watch Bros Can't Get Enough of Rolex's Newest Ultra-Rare Watch

It will never cease to amaze that Rolex, a company arguably more synonymous with the luxury watch world than any other, is able to consistently navigate that tricky path between ubiquity and the uncommon. Even watch neophytes like myself know the brand name, for instance, but ultra-rich clientele still flocks to Rolex for the special editions and yearly new designs.

Rolex's Jigsaw "Emoji" Day-Date, revealed in March 2023, is one such timepiece, a pretty cool statement watch that wears a jigsaw puzzle on its face, emojis on its date wheel, and cute little phrases where it normally says the day.

And, even though it hasn't properly released yet, the watch bros are already lining up to get their hands on Rolex's Jigsaw Day-Date, because of course they are.

Well, "lining up" may be a misnomer because that's what plebs like you and I would have to do if we wanted a chance to purchase a rare Rolex. VIP watch bros like John Mayer and Tom Brady have people to do the lining-up for them.

Mayer was actually the first dude in America to snap up Rolex's Jigsaw novelty, according to watch enthusiasts who spotted Mayer flexing his new white gold Day-Date at fancy Californian Rolex retailer Fourtané.

Good gig, if you can get it.

Tom Brady almost immediately followed Mayer's lead with a Rolex Jigsaw of his own, seen on-wrist during an August 12 football game in Birmingham. Again, Rolex apparently hasn't even started selling these new novelty Day-Dates to regular customers — the price remains a mystery.

But, as with most things watch-related, if you have to ask...

Who's gonna flex this thing next? Drake? Messi?

Assuming you aren't the kind of big-spender capable of securing a Rolex Jigsaw, there's always the custom route, though it's not much cheaper than the alternative. Still, take heart: I'll always believe that the coolest watches aren't the rarest ones, but the ones with a story.

Now, that doesn't necessarily make the calculator watch you've had since middle school quite as interesting as John Mayer's latest flex, but it ought to help you sleep better at night.