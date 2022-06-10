Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Six Major Cities, Six Photographers, Saint Laurent's SELF 07

Written by Morgan Smith in Art & Design

Following the announcement of their hazy podcast concept, Saint Laurent lets the smoke out of the French luxury fashion house to unveil its seventh SELF installation.

After SELF 01's light box with Daidō Moriyama and SELF 04's Lux Æterna film, SELF 07 — described as "artistic commentary" per the brand's press statement — manifests as six exhibitions by six renowned photographers in six major global cities.

Ironic as it may seem, the number six makes a case for itself in this seventh SELF chapter but does so with intention, of course.

Handpicked by Saint Laurent's artistic director Anthony Vaccarello, photographers Harry Gruyaert, Olivia Arthur, Alex Webb, Takashi Homma*, Daesung Lee* and Birdhead* ultimately take over the major municipalities of Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Essentially, each photographer was tasked with marrying the worlds of art and fashion through their unique lens while emphasizing the cool, attractive, and distinctive Saint Laurent personality.

For instance, Alex Webb's photography — which will be presented at NYC's Madison Square Garden — essentially ships the rich cultural tastes of one melting pot to another. In short, Webb creatively seizes the diverse spirit of Los Angeles for his Saint Laurent exhibition in New York.

Meanwhile, Harry Gruyaert explores his airport infatuation for his Saint Laurent-exclusive artworks. For his display at Paris' Jardin du Palais Royal, Gruyaert appreciates the vibrancy of a bustling flight center to emphasize the Saint Laurent fashion girl attitude.

From June 9 to June 12, each photographer's works for SELF 07 will be on display in each city simultaneously, which is a clever nod to the latest installation's theme of universal connectivity.

If you're not able to go on a world tour in three days, you can also enjoy some of Saint Laurent's SELF 07 exhibitions on its website.

*Note: Takashi Homma, Daesung Lee, and Birdhead are Magnum Photos guest photographers

