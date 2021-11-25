Saint Laurent's Super73 S2 Screams Two Wheels are Better Than None

Two wheels are better than one, and the Saint Laurent Super73 S2 is better than none.

Fashion and bikes go together like, well, celebrities and beauty brands, or high-end and candles. If you can brand it, you bet your last dollar that your favorite luxury house has its own version of it.

When it comes to bike life, everyone has been getting involved as of late. No, but seriously, cycles are the wave right now. As a cyclist myself (no lycra included) I'm always down for digging a new set of wheels, but the realm of fashion two-wheelers is a little out of my budget.

Case in point, Louis Vuitton's Maison Tamboite. Sure, $28,900 is outrageous, but alternate options like the Jacquemus x Vanmoof, Kenzo x Brompton, or Cannondale x Stella McCartney aren't exactly cheap either.

If you've got the capacity to splash the cash, Saint Laurent's blacked-out Super73 S2 is another great option for switching your four (or no) wheels for two.

Based on the S2 model, the Anthony Vaccarello-designed bike features a lightweight aluminum frame and up to 2,000 watts of peak power, allowing for a top speed of 28 mph. In true SL style, it's complete with a matte black finish from the frame to the stainless steel bolts and custom leather saddle.

Of course, safety comes first, especially in city life, so the carbon fiber helmet designed in collaboration with Hedon is the perfect partner to your new set of wheels.

You can shop the Saint Laurent Super73 S2 exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite⁣, while the Hedon helmet is available to shop online.