Salomon’s Best New Sneaker Has Landed at Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Salomon's commitment to designing and developing high-performance, technical footwear has delivered some of the most popular sneakers (and colorways) of the last couple of years. Once the fashion industry set its eyes on the XT-6 and XT-4 silhouettes, the brand really broke out into the mainstream. While the aforementioned models are by far Salomon’s most popular, the brand has a range of other styles that deserve at least as much love.

Wrapping up another great year, Salomon has recently introduced an exclusive colorway of the ACS Pro Advanced. Deep-rooted in the brand's history, the pair has been updated with a stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System (ACS), maintaining the shoe's technical trail legacy with a modern upgrade.

Alongside the updated stride, the ACS Pro Advanced comes with an optimized airflow, offering up an aesthetic that parallels the future-ready styling of the adidas Climacool. The early 2000s design boasts a metal lacing structure and thin speed laces, a testament to the sneaker's trail-readiness and Salomon's technical prowess.

With a steady schedule of retro updated silhouettes, original creations, and updated colorways, Salomon is setting up for a strong few months ahead. Just last week, the first looks at upcoming drops for Spring/Summer 2022 surfaced on Instagram.

One thing is obvious – we've got lots, lots more to see from the brand, so buckle up.

