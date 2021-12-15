Salomon’s Best New Sneaker Has Landed at Highsnobiety Shop
Brand: Salomon
Model: ACS Pro Advanced
Release Date: Available now
Price: £225 (approx. $298)
Buy: Highsnobiety Shop
Editor's Notes: Salomon's commitment to designing and developing high-performance, technical footwear has delivered some of the most popular sneakers (and colorways) of the last couple of years. Once the fashion industry set its eyes on the XT-6 and XT-4 silhouettes, the brand really broke out into the mainstream. While the aforementioned models are by far Salomon’s most popular, the brand has a range of other styles that deserve at least as much love.
Wrapping up another great year, Salomon has recently introduced an exclusive colorway of the ACS Pro Advanced. Deep-rooted in the brand's history, the pair has been updated with a stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System (ACS), maintaining the shoe's technical trail legacy with a modern upgrade.
Alongside the updated stride, the ACS Pro Advanced comes with an optimized airflow, offering up an aesthetic that parallels the future-ready styling of the adidas Climacool. The early 2000s design boasts a metal lacing structure and thin speed laces, a testament to the sneaker's trail-readiness and Salomon's technical prowess.
With a steady schedule of retro updated silhouettes, original creations, and updated colorways, Salomon is setting up for a strong few months ahead. Just last week, the first looks at upcoming drops for Spring/Summer 2022 surfaced on Instagram.
One thing is obvious – we've got lots, lots more to see from the brand, so buckle up.
Shop more Salomon at Highsnobiety Shop
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.