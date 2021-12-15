Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon’s Best New Sneaker Has Landed at Highsnobiety Shop

Written by Sam Cole
Brand: Salomon

Model: ACS Pro Advanced

Release Date: Available now

Price: £225 (approx. $298)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Salomon's commitment to designing and developing high-performance, technical footwear has delivered some of the most popular sneakers (and colorways) of the last couple of years. Once the fashion industry set its eyes on the XT-6 and XT-4 silhouettes, the brand really broke out into the mainstream. While the aforementioned models are by far Salomon’s most popular, the brand has a range of other styles that deserve at least as much love.

Wrapping up another great year, Salomon has recently introduced an exclusive colorway of the ACS Pro Advanced. Deep-rooted in the brand's history, the pair has been updated with a stride-stabilizing Agile Chassis System (ACS), maintaining the shoe's technical trail legacy with a modern upgrade.

Alongside the updated stride, the ACS Pro Advanced comes with an optimized airflow, offering up an aesthetic that parallels the future-ready styling of the adidas Climacool. The early 2000s design boasts a metal lacing structure and thin speed laces, a testament to the sneaker's trail-readiness and Salomon's technical prowess.

With a steady schedule of retro updated silhouettes, original creations, and updated colorways, Salomon is setting up for a strong few months ahead. Just last week, the first looks at upcoming drops for Spring/Summer 2022 surfaced on Instagram.

One thing is obvious – we've got lots, lots more to see from the brand, so buckle up.

Shop more Salomon at Highsnobiety Shop

SalomonXT-4 ADVANCED Mulberry/ Ebony/ White
$195.00
Available in:
SalomonXT-6 ADVANCED Black/ Racing Red/ White
$195.00
Available in:
SalomonXA-PRO FUSION ADVANCED White/Black/Plum Caspia
$165.00
Available in:
SalomonXA-PRO FUSION ADVANCED Safari/Bleached Sand/Pacific
$165.00
Available in:
​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

