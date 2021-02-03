We Ranked Salomon’s Best SS21 Sneakers & You Can Shop Them Here

Salomon has begun releasing styles from its Spring/Summer 2021 Advanced collection, which are also be available via Highsnobiety Shop. The assortment consists of more than two dozen pairs of shoes. In signature Salomon style, each of the 20 plus pairs is appealing in its own right. To make scrolling through the offering easier for you, we’ve taken a look at some of our favorite colorways from the season below.

The SS21 "Sportstyle" collection draws from Salomon’s extensive mountain sports archive, all while paying homage to the brand's footwear roots. Designed for the everyday sportswear enthusiast, the shoes are geared towards both comfort and control in contemporary environments.

The collection spans racing-specific models, hikers, post-sport shoes, and more. The first crop of SS21 Salomon Advanced footwear will become available on Salomon.com and in select Salomon stores in early February.

Read on for the 5 best Salomon Advanced colorways releasing in SS21.

5. Salomon XT-Wings 2 Advanced "Tan/Black"

The new SS21 iteration of the XT-Wings 2 Advanced combines protection and stability with lightweight construction. This tan and black makeup is our favorite XT-Wings 2 Advanced offering. The clean scheme can be worn for various occasions, not exclusively for outdoor adventure.

4. Salomon XA-Pro Fusion Advanced "White/Black/Purple/Orange"

The sporty silhouette of the XA-Pro Fusion Advanced features a lightweight yet durable build, with a 3D Chassis for improved cushioning and stability, and a Contagrip outsole for added grip. This particular iteration comes in a predominantly white and black color combination, complemented with pops of purple and orange to offer a hint of color.

3. Salomon XT-6 Advanced "Blue/Black/Silver/Khaki"

The XT-6 is one of Salomon's most iconic silhouettes, designed for ultra-distance races in extreme conditions. Each season, the brand outfits the sneaker with a number of enticing colorways, and for SS21, our favorite is this blue and black iteration. Don't think you have to be ripping up and down a mountain to wear these, though. You can pair them with some nice denim or other stylish trousers.

2. Salomon XT-4 Advanced "Green/Lime Green/Turquoise/Black"

Another iconic Salomon shoe, the XT-4 Advanced is one of the brand's most visually appealing trail running models year in, year out. For SS21, the midsole and outsole have been updated. We're a sucker for the gradient effect Salomon applies to some of the XT-4 Advanced colorways, as shown on the above pair.

1. Salomon XT-4 Advanced "Purple/Pink/Black/Yellow"

As alluded to above, the XT-4 Advanced tends to be offered in Salomon's most eye-catching colorways. This purple and pink iteration certainly falls into the category, as you're sure to stand out whether you’re wearing these on your next mountain adventure or walking through the city.

