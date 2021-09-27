Salomon’s Raid Wind Advanced Is Its Latest Tool for Adventure

Brand: Salomon

Model: Raid Wind Advanced

Release Date: Available now

Price: $190

Editor's Notes: Off-road adventures require a serious set of wheels that can take a beating and continue performing at the highest caliber – and we're not just talking about cars.

Salomon's commitment to providing high-level performance gear across a multitude of environments is what has separated the brand from the pack, keeping them ahead on trial runs and runs to the shop.

The French sports equipment and sneaker manufacturing company founded in 1947 was born for high-octane sporting, having found its home in the heart of the French Alps. This home has been the core driving innovation and pushing the brand's modern relevance to new heights.

For its latest release under the Sportstyle umbrella, Salomon looks to its extensive history and the golden years of adventure racing to deliver a revisited performance silhouette – the Raid Wind Advanced.

Built for long-lasting protection, the shoe features a reinforced toe and heel, all-terrain rubber, and a unique grip for durability in all weather conditions. Although updated with modern performance features, the Raid Wind Advanced stays to the original 1999 model for a truly vintage aesthetic.

Salomon's eye for slick retro colorways dresses a three-piece offering of "Magnet," "Lunar Rock," and "Deep Lichen Green."

