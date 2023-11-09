Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Salomon Enters Stealth Mode For BEAMS

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Salomon’s XT-PATHWAY sneaker is the lesser known of the French label’s XT family. Often overshadowed by the XT-4, XT-6, and XT-QUEST, to name only a few, the XT-PATHWAY — which to its detriment is quite the mouthful compared to the others — has had a tough journey to the top.

Still, hard work clearly pays off because the XT-PATHWAY now finds itself center stage of an exclusive launch alongside Japanese brand and retailer BEAMS.

Made exclusively for BEAMS by Salomon, the XT-PATHWAY arrives in two stealthy colorways (one all-black with pops of orange, the other a camouflage hue) and is covered in an all-over GORE-TEX film that not only gets the Gorp heads going, but makes for dry feet, too.

Though the XT-PATHWAY for BEAMS isn’t Salomon’s typical choice of collaborative silhouette, it does come with everything you’d expect of one of its models: Sensifit, Quicklace, and tech-y as hell.

1 / 3
BEAMS

Thing is, there’s a catch. Salomon’s XT-PATHWAY for BEAMS is a Japan-only exclusive, so unless you’ve got your Tokyo plug already sorted, you’ll be hard pressed to get your feet into a pair.

Good news is, however, that Salomon absolutely loves a collaboration, so there’s no shortage of alternatives on that front. 

Earlier this week, an image of an upcoming Salomon collab with London-based creative imprint Bone Soda surfaced. That, less than a week after the Annecy-based brand dropped a mushroom-inspired take of the XT-6 alongside END. Clothing.

That being said, for those who do have a Japanese plug, plug away! (And also drop me a line too, ‘cos there isn’t much I wouldn’t do for a pair of these stealthy little Salomon numbers.)

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Wales Bonner to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • salomon xt-6
    Is This the Best Salomon Colorway Yet?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Is a Mulified XT-4
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Rabanne H&M collab
    Rabanne x H&M Is a Party
    • Style
  • Madewell Men's Winter 2023 Lookbook
    Madewell Men's Gets the Magic Aaron Levine Touch
    • Style
  • Roy Keane is the face of adidas SPEZIAL's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.
    Surprise! adidas SPEZIAL Is Here (& It Comes With a Roy Keane)
    • Style
  • Maserati
    Inside Maserati’s New Nocturnal Supercar, The MC20 Notte
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Born X Raised x Dr. Martens Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    EXCLUSIVE: Arachnophobes Beware! BornxRaised's Dr. Martens Come Pre-Webbed
    • Sneakers
  • Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
    Fall/Winter 2023 Updates of the Marc Jacobs Tote Are Here
    • Accessories
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023