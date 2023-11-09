Salomon Enters Stealth Mode For BEAMS

Salomon’s XT-PATHWAY sneaker is the lesser known of the French label’s XT family. Often overshadowed by the XT-4, XT-6, and XT-QUEST, to name only a few, the XT-PATHWAY — which to its detriment is quite the mouthful compared to the others — has had a tough journey to the top.

Still, hard work clearly pays off because the XT-PATHWAY now finds itself center stage of an exclusive launch alongside Japanese brand and retailer BEAMS.

Made exclusively for BEAMS by Salomon, the XT-PATHWAY arrives in two stealthy colorways (one all-black with pops of orange, the other a camouflage hue) and is covered in an all-over GORE-TEX film that not only gets the Gorp heads going, but makes for dry feet, too.

Though the XT-PATHWAY for BEAMS isn’t Salomon’s typical choice of collaborative silhouette, it does come with everything you’d expect of one of its models: Sensifit, Quicklace, and tech-y as hell.

1 / 3 BEAMS

Thing is, there’s a catch. Salomon’s XT-PATHWAY for BEAMS is a Japan-only exclusive, so unless you’ve got your Tokyo plug already sorted, you’ll be hard pressed to get your feet into a pair.

Good news is, however, that Salomon absolutely loves a collaboration, so there’s no shortage of alternatives on that front.

Earlier this week, an image of an upcoming Salomon collab with London-based creative imprint Bone Soda surfaced. That, less than a week after the Annecy-based brand dropped a mushroom-inspired take of the XT-6 alongside END. Clothing.

That being said, for those who do have a Japanese plug, plug away! (And also drop me a line too, ‘cos there isn’t much I wouldn’t do for a pair of these stealthy little Salomon numbers.)