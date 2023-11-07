Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These XT-4 Sneakers Feel Like Home (Well, for Salomon)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Salomon's XT-4 returns with a new pack for fans to enjoy, reminding us of its tasteful appeal for both the trail and streets — and the place where the star was born.

The name of the latest is the Salomon XT-4 OG "Topography" pack (more on the nickname later). Continuing Salomon's streak for solid schemes, the newest XT-4 sneakers naturally arrive in two solid colorways: Black/Plum Kitten/Blue Bonnet and Vanilla Ice/White/Aurora Red.

Dressing the XT-4's synthetic upper, you'll notice a new eye-catching design. Usually, a tasteful gradient serves as a bold underlay. This time, we see a topographic design decorate the sneaker, representing Lake Annecy and its surrounding mountainous landscape.

Why Lake Annecy? Well, for those unfamiliar, it's the spot that started it all, Salomon and the XT-4's home.

The XT-4 OG "Topography" sneakers are complete with a 10-mm drop and the shoe's traditional quicklace system, all wrapped up in hiking-worthiness.

Launched on Salomon's website and at select retailers, the Salomon XT-4 OG Topography Pack is now available for £165 (approx. $203), for the XT-4 heads interested.

There's been lots of buzz surrounding Salomon's XT-6 sneaker, and rightfully so (it's a nice shoe, even more in leather). But the XT-4 is also a star in its own right, having successfully reentered the spotlight in equally excellent colorways, including classic OG schemes and even rave-ready outfits.

In case you forgot or you've been sleeping on XT-4, take Salomon's beautiful XT-4 Topography pack as your reminder.

Shop Salomon sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Wales Bonner to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • salomon xt-6
    Is This the Best Salomon Colorway Yet?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ugly Sweater Dunks
    The Ugly Xmas Jumper Lives On - As a Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Birkenstocks
    Who Says Birkenstocks are Just for Summer?
    • Footwear
  • salomon xt-4 og topography
    These XT-4 Sneakers Feel Like Home (Well, for Salomon)
    • Sneakers
  • sneakerhead
    These Are the Gifts Every Sneakerhead Wants for Valentine's Day
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Wales Bonner to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 18 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023