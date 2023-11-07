These XT-4 Sneakers Feel Like Home (Well, for Salomon)

Salomon's XT-4 returns with a new pack for fans to enjoy, reminding us of its tasteful appeal for both the trail and streets — and the place where the star was born.

The name of the latest is the Salomon XT-4 OG "Topography" pack (more on the nickname later). Continuing Salomon's streak for solid schemes, the newest XT-4 sneakers naturally arrive in two solid colorways: Black/Plum Kitten/Blue Bonnet and Vanilla Ice/White/Aurora Red.

Dressing the XT-4's synthetic upper, you'll notice a new eye-catching design. Usually, a tasteful gradient serves as a bold underlay. This time, we see a topographic design decorate the sneaker, representing Lake Annecy and its surrounding mountainous landscape.

Why Lake Annecy? Well, for those unfamiliar, it's the spot that started it all, Salomon and the XT-4's home.

The XT-4 OG "Topography" sneakers are complete with a 10-mm drop and the shoe's traditional quicklace system, all wrapped up in hiking-worthiness.

Launched on Salomon's website and at select retailers, the Salomon XT-4 OG Topography Pack is now available for £165 (approx. $203), for the XT-4 heads interested.

There's been lots of buzz surrounding Salomon's XT-6 sneaker, and rightfully so (it's a nice shoe, even more in leather). But the XT-4 is also a star in its own right, having successfully reentered the spotlight in equally excellent colorways, including classic OG schemes and even rave-ready outfits.

In case you forgot or you've been sleeping on XT-4, take Salomon's beautiful XT-4 Topography pack as your reminder.