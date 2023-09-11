EXCLUSIVE: A Masterclass in Coquettecore Beauty at Sandy Liang SS24

Sandy Liang's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, an ode to Sofia Coppola's eternally aesthetic film The Virgin Suicides, served us a generous helping of coquettecore — and fans are eating it up, judging from online frenzy over the designer's ribbon-topped Tevas, low-rise miniskirts, and "shell phones."

The hyper-feminine details that Liang is beloved for — bows, rhinestones, rosettes — extended to the beauty at her SS24 show. Nail artist Holly Falcone created delightfully girlish manicures that can be easily recreated at home. Just apply two coats of KIKI World's recently released Pretty Nail Graffiti, a peel-off nail polish pen, in iridescent "Pearl" to natural nails. For extra sparkle, add eyelash glue: Falcone stuck tiny crystals to some models' nails, while others sported dainty, ice-blue bows on their index fingers.

KIKI World

Makeup was just as playful. Jocelyn Biga, Estée Lauder's director of Global Pro Artistry, tinted models' cheeks and lips rosy pink, heightening their natural flush. Save for a few "rhinestone barnacles," per Liang, the eye area was left relatively bare — bleached brows and mascara-free lashes kept things looking effortless.

Liang finished off her masterclass in coquettecore beauty with slick, wet-looking hair, a nod to the Hans Christian Anderson quote, "But a mermaid has no tears, and therefore she suffers so much more," that appeared throughout the collection. Using BREAD hair gel, stylist Evanie Frausto sectioned models' hair into deep side parts (hello, mid-2010s). He then massaged BREAD's hair oil through their lengths for a damp, dewy effect.

Sandy Liang's mermaids might not cry tears, but they sure look enchanting. And like everything Liang creates, they're about to inspire many a TikTok moodboard.