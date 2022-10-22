Even Sasha Obama Knows It's Telfars Over Birkins

We already knew Sasha Obama and her older sister Malia nail Gen Z style, but Sasha's latest outfit proves she's got the look down to a T — T being Telfar, to be specific.

On October 19, Sasha Obama made her way to class at the University of Southern California, sporting a casual-meets-boho-chic look: a ruffle-trim mini dress, tan boots with black socks, and a stack of necklaces.

Of course, she didn't go to class empty-handed. Casually strolling across campus, the Obama sister carried a large Telfar bag on her arm, assumably as her school bag.

Specifically, Obama carried Telfar's largest-sized shopping bag in the oxblood colorway, which retails for $275 and currently resells for $400-plus. Perhaps, she copped during the brand's recent online Rainbow sale. Who knows?

I certainly can't blame her for this accessory choice. I mean, the Telfar bag is large enough to fit her books and laptop — it even has a specific compartment just for laptops — and undoubtedly trendy enough to uphold her Gen Z style mastery.

That's two checks off Obama's list right there.

It's pleasing to see Obama indulging in the handbag, which truly lives up to its slogan: "not for you, for everyone." Indeed, there are many lucky owners of Telfar's bags, which are here today and gone in, well, the same day due to quick sellouts during drops.

The Bushwick Birkin — one of the Telfar bag's nicknames next to "Telfie" and "Telfeezy" — is ironically deemed cooler than the famed Hermès bag nowadays, per Rebag. And it's safe to say Obama, our post-millennial style princess, agrees as she flexes her Telfie on USC's campus.

Not to say she doesn't own a Birkin (she may). For now, she's just riding the Telfar wave.

It's unsure if this is Obama's one and only Telfar, but it's the first time we've spotted her out and about with the sought-after accessory.

Now, I'm curious. Does Obama have any other colors? Did she get her hands on the Circle bag? Did Renaissance influence her to cop?

I may never know the answers to my burning questions. But Sasha Obama does prove one thing: all you need for class is a Telfar bag, and you're good to go.