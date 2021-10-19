Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Plate Up a Pair of the Saucony Shadow 6000 "Food Fight"

Written by Sam Cole
Saucony
1 / 8

Brand: Saucony Originals

Model: Shadow 6000 "Food Fight"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £130 (approx. $178)

Buy: Online at Saucony and select retailers such as The Hip Store 

Editor's Notes: Thirty years ago, in 1991, Saucony launched the celebrated Shadow 6000. To mark the occasion, Saucony revived the early '90s runner with a slew of updated options. As the pace picks up towards the end of the year, the ball is rolling on an exciting release calendar.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Things kicked off with the return of the OG colorway, followed by a triple-threat of options dubbed the "Destination Unknown" pack. Accompanying the three-piece was the "Marshmallow" colorway, beginning a theme of culinary-inspired sneakers.

It's worth noting that Saucony's Shadow sneakers have dipped into culinary themes in the past, with silhouettes such as the Shadow 5000 "Burger" in collaboration with END.

Next in line is a pickin' mix of several food themes, dubbed "Food Fight."

The limited-edition release is pieced together as a patchwork of colors and fabrications, serving up a celebration of all past food-themed releases in the Saucony archive. In an arrangement akin to the Nike Air Max 95 "Greedy," the left and right shoes take on unique arrangements for a totally asymmetrical aesthetic.

A true to form statement piece, the pair mixes blue, pink, green, yellow, red, orange, cream, and white. Essentially, any color that you'd find on the color wheel features on the "Food Fight" – just like you would find in a high school cafeteria.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is yet another release under Saucony that demonstrates the brand is willing to take risks and take experimentation a step further than its competitors in creating compelling colorways.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Blue Nimbus Cloud Lavender
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Black Charcoal Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Why Is Everything Hairy?
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • JaeTips, the Maximalist Mastermind Making Saucony Cool Again (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Why Is Every New Sneaker a Sandal? And Why Are They Awesome?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now