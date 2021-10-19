Plate Up a Pair of the Saucony Shadow 6000 "Food Fight"

Brand: Saucony Originals

Model: Shadow 6000 "Food Fight"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £130 (approx. $178)

Buy: Online at Saucony and select retailers such as The Hip Store

Editor's Notes: Thirty years ago, in 1991, Saucony launched the celebrated Shadow 6000. To mark the occasion, Saucony revived the early '90s runner with a slew of updated options. As the pace picks up towards the end of the year, the ball is rolling on an exciting release calendar.

Things kicked off with the return of the OG colorway, followed by a triple-threat of options dubbed the "Destination Unknown" pack. Accompanying the three-piece was the "Marshmallow" colorway, beginning a theme of culinary-inspired sneakers.

It's worth noting that Saucony's Shadow sneakers have dipped into culinary themes in the past, with silhouettes such as the Shadow 5000 "Burger" in collaboration with END.

Next in line is a pickin' mix of several food themes, dubbed "Food Fight."

The limited-edition release is pieced together as a patchwork of colors and fabrications, serving up a celebration of all past food-themed releases in the Saucony archive. In an arrangement akin to the Nike Air Max 95 "Greedy," the left and right shoes take on unique arrangements for a totally asymmetrical aesthetic.

A true to form statement piece, the pair mixes blue, pink, green, yellow, red, orange, cream, and white. Essentially, any color that you'd find on the color wheel features on the "Food Fight" – just like you would find in a high school cafeteria.

This is yet another release under Saucony that demonstrates the brand is willing to take risks and take experimentation a step further than its competitors in creating compelling colorways.

