Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Frank Ocean's Met Gala Baby Meets Homer's "Chet Blue" Drop

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Homer
1 / 8

The latest round of product, specifically jewelry, from Frank Ocean's Homer ushers in "Chet Blue" coloring while rolling out the red carpet for everybody's favorite spooky green Met Gala baby's return.

There's always spectacle surrounding the Met Gala. From the anticipation, rumors, and guesswork which tornados in the build-up to the event to the review, celebration, and mockery of the night's best and worst 'fits. Everybody has their favorites, of course, but few attendees left quite as a big of an impression as Frank Ocean's Homer baby.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cody, the blue-eyed, green-skinned little robot dressed in custom Homer, is impossible to forget. If we're honest, he either haunts your nightmares, or you find yourself up all hours browsing the web for a Cody of your own. Either way, he's back to divert your attention to an updated selection of pieces from the “When a Dog Comes to Stay” collection.

Forming part of Ocean's steadily expanding luxury jewelry artillery with prices that pack a punch (just ask Drake), “When a Dog Comes to Stay” is exactly what it says on the tin – dog-themed pieces such as, well, dog pendants, bone bracelets, and the like.

While the original drop was rendered in the "Clover" green, the new delivery comes dressed in head-to-toe "Chet Blue."

Although our boy Cody is creepin' in the marketing, there's still no indication of how and when we can get our hands on our own – you can, however, secure "Chet Blue" pieces online at Homer, with prices sitting at £53-9304 (approx. $64-11,370).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Icon Who Never Grew Up: 30 Years of Paul Frank
  • The Met's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Exhibit, Explained By Its Curator
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Finally, adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles!
  • A Ma Maniere's Next Luxe Jordan Sneaker Is Also Quite Blue-tiful
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now