JW Anderson Alum Seán McGirr To Take the Helm at Alexander McQueen

This just in: Alexander McQueen announces Seán McGirr as its newest creative director. McGirr is to succeed Sarah Burton, who previously occupied the role since 2010 and worked with the house for over two decades.

When Burton stepped down as creative director in September, Alexander McQueen said her replacement would be announced in "due course." Fast forward to October 3, McGirr steps in to take his place at the house's helm.

News of McGirr's appointment comes just three days after Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, which saw Burton deliver a beautiful, emotional, and last collection for the house.

McGirr has big shoes to fill, that's for sure. The Central Saint Martins Alum's resume includes stints at Uniqlo, Burberry, and Dries Van Noten. Most recently, he wrapped up three years at JW Anderson, where he lead the design for the brand's menswear line.

As far as McGirr's Alexander McQueen debut, there's no word yet on when the designer's first collection will arrive. So, keep an eye and ear out for the forthcoming fashion week calendars.