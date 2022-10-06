Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Serge DeNimes Launches its Tudor Collection, Henry VIII Not Included

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Serge DeNimes
Have you ever thought about who might have (or had had) the best jewelry collection in the game? The question has certainly been asked, with many of hip-hop's biggest stars diverting attention to creations from the likes of Ben Baller – and hey, Frank Ocean’s Homer has made some great efforts.

If, however, clean and modest with a price to match is your bag, Serge DeNimes Tudor Collection may serve you well.

The jewelry game is, quite literally, a mixed bag. We’ve all got our tastes. Some will mix metals; others are strictly gold; for me, it’s silver all day. Then, you’ve got to start considering size, shape, and sometimes weight. For all of its considerations, some find this accessory space a little overwhelming, and understandably so.

Your best bet, in that case, is to remove the leg work of figuring it all out from the equation altogether - or get Serge DeNimes to do that for you.

Delivering goods straight out of London, Serge has maintained a strong presence through its frequent themed collections. Recently, that’s included some nifty little stars and shrooms, as well as a selection of pieces inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee during the summer.

Now, a new era of the British monarchy takes point in the form of the Tudor collection. Fortunately, Henry VIII and his dastardly shenanigans in marriage aren’t included. Instead, the 34-piece collection features cubic zirconia stones, rare chains, and pearl beads, harking back to the designs and motifs that adorned the Tudor monarchs and their homes.

The full Tudor collection can be found online via Serge DeNimes, Selfridges, FLANNELS, and Urban Outfitters.

