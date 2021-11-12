Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shoe Palace’s New Balance 327 Reminds Us We’re Stronger Together

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Shoe Palace
1 / 4

Brand: Shoe Palace x New Balance

Model: 327 “Unity”

Release Date: November 16

Price: $100

Buy: Exclusively at Shoe Palace

What We’re Saying: Shoe Palace and New Balance have teamed up on two colorways of the latter’s 327 model. Both colorways feature a patchwork bandana print upper, with suede and leather overlays on the heel, toe, mudguard, and N logo.

The collection is called the “Unity” pack and is inspired by the potential of people coming together and working in unison, rather than against each other. The more colorful pair references how patchwork bandanas come from different places, are used differently, and age at a different rate. The more muted pair is a nod to New Balance’s gray heritage.

Look for the Shoe Palace x New Balance 327 to drop exclusively in-store and online at Shoe Palace on November 16.

Shop More New Balance 327

Sold out
New BalanceMS327LH1 Mushroom Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceMS327RF1 Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceMS327RE1 Navy
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out

