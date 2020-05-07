Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Skateroom's Collab With Legendary Japanese Artist Yoshitomo Nara Just Dropped

Written by Louis Almond in Selects

The Skateroom, an organization marrying skateboarding and art while empowering young people through various NGO initiatives, has teamed up with iconic Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for its latest skate deck collaboration.

Released on Wednesday, May 6 and coinciding with the artist's major retrospective at LACMA, the Skateroom x Yoshitomo Nara project comprises two sets of three skate decks and one standalone piece. Named "Untitled," "Alone in the Wind," and "Peace Girl" respectively, the ready-for-your-wall art decks all feature Nara's signature sinister yet sweet childlike figures. The sets are available to purchase for $600, while the single deck is priced at $250.

Yoshitomo Nara is well known for his darker depictions of animals and children, blending elements of Japanese manga and theatre with western influences. A contemporary of Takashi Murakami, Nara's critical acclaim has elicited more than 40 major exhibitions worldwide.

The Skateroom is not just about art, though. Challenging the status quo of brand responsibility, The Skateroom centers its business on an "Art for Social Impact" economic model, donating either 5 percent of turnover or 25 percent of the profit from every sale to various community projects across the planet. You can find more info on the projects, and the impact The Skateroom has already made, here.

Shop the full collection by The Skateroom and Yoshitomo Nara below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Yoshitomo NARA x THE SKAT
"Alone In The Wild"
$600
Image on Highsnobiety
Yoshitomo NARA x THE SKAT
"Peace Girl"
$250
Image on Highsnobiety
Yoshitomo NARA x THE SKAT
Untitled
$600

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

