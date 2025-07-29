Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
From Nike SB to HOKA, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees a fresh chapter arrive for a long-established Air Max, deliciously milky ASICS sneakers, and a much-anticipated new model from New Balance.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike SB Air Max 95

shop here

Release Date: August 1 at select skate stores, August 5 on Nike SNKRS, and August 22 on Nike SNKRS in America.

Editor's Notes: Although you wouldn't know it at first glance, this is not a normal Air Max 95. In fact, it is unlike any other Air Max 95 that came before it.

Nike SB, the skateboarding division of the world's biggest sportswear label, has cleverly redesigned this classic Air Max shoe for skating. Behind those signature wavy suede panels is a series of hidden skate-appropriate updates.

ASICS x Above The Clouds GEL-QUANTUM 360 I

shop here

Release Date: August 2

Editor's Notes: Australian retailer Above The Clouds has a reputation for brilliant ASICS collaborations. And this one, once again, doesn't disappoint.

The GEL-QUANTUM 360 I, a techy ASICS sneaker recently brought back from the archives, is updated with layered bonded mesh where deep purple accents interject a wheat-colored outer.

New Balance 204L

shop here

Release Date: July 30

Editor's Notes: There's a new low-profile New Balance shoe joining the American brand's roster, the 204L. This suede light beige sneaker marks the debut of the 204L, a shoe that's quickly gaining attention for its Miu Miu-esque shape.

And from here, you can expect the floodgates to open. Collaborations have been confirmed with everyone from an American sneaker retail authority to a lowkey Japanese luxury label.

HOKA x Supervsn Clifton One9

shop here

Release Date: July 31

Editor's Notes: The Clifton One9 is a clunky HOKA classic infused with the retro look of HOKA's 2014 Clifton trail running shoe. And Los Angeles-based creative collective Supervsn has breathed new life into the oversized silhouette. Khaki green overlays, gradient prints, and yellow hits of branding all come together brilliantly on this collaborative sneaker.

END x ASICS Nimbus 10.1

shop here
Release Date: August 1

Editor's Notes: END.'s huge 20th anniversary celebrations continue in spectacular style. Next up, a pair of objectively clean ASICS sneakers.

This retro runner's milky white base with blue and yellow overlays is inspired by the most common of experiences: popping down to the local shop for a bottle of milk.

Nike Total 90

shop here

Release Date: July 30

Editor's Notes: An undisputed early-2000s classic, the Nike Total 90 has made its return. First, the football shoe reintroduced itself dressed in its classic silver colorway, but now Nike is taking it to more experimental places.

The latest Total 90 to arrive has a light pearl pink color with leather made to look like it's cracking from years of use.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

