Cast Your Line and You Might Catch the Snow Peak x TONED TROUT Collection

Outdoor life is a go, but Snow Peak and TONED TROUT are switching camping and the trails for a stylistic fishing experience with their new collection, exclusive to END. Clothing.

The allure of the great outdoors has never been stronger, and a full host of brands have taken notice. From trail-inspired footwear collections from the likes of Reebok and size?, to an exciting lineup of Salomon XT-6 colorways on the horizon and all of the Gorp grails from Arc'teryx you can dream of, the only question left to ask is, why aren't you outside?

Just when it started to feel like we'd exhausted all corners of outdoor style, 2022 shifts the focus to fishing and hunting (clothing of the future, might we add), with EASTLOGUE, and now Snow Peak, taking note.

Snow Peak's commitments to a life in nature have picked up pace this year, as it put eyes on the Field Suite Spa before launching a new collection alongside TONED TROUT.

A concise collection comprising apparel and accessories, the team-up offers the fishing uniforms you've always dreamed of.

Headgear options consist of bucket hats and caps with a removable mesh neck cover, while graphic t-shirts, socks, and shorts provide the essentials.

The pièce de résistance comes in the form of the "Flexible Guide Vest," a reconstructed fishing best that features a water-repellent six-pocket construction, lightweight mesh body, adjustable length, and width, and two D-ring applications for peak levels of function.

Grab your rods and cast a line; the Snow Peak x TONED TROUT collection is available online at END. now in limited quantities.