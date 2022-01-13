All Facets of Nature Inspire EASTLOGUE's SS22 "Phrase" Collection

EASTLOGUE's functional design approach serves to explore multiple facets of nature in the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled "Phrases."

The last we saw of EASTLOGUE, the Korean brand had coupled its functional aesthetics with New Balance's sportswear expertise to deliver the "Hiking Club" collection, a natural follow up to their 2020 military-inspired partnership, "Rigger Made."

2022 offers up a direction that takes a slight detour from the brand's typically military-heavy themes in favor of a sportswear niche – fishing and hunting.

The brand's military foundations aren't voided altogether, instead, they serve as a base for the exploration of new themes, which are broken down into three "Phrases." These phrases are conceptualized as geographical locations; a flower garden, the beach at night, and the abstract "covered in shells."

Relaxed fitting styles remain the center point of the delivery, with denim, cargos, chinos, and shorts all free of form-fitting for a sharp focus on silhouette. True to past collections, pants come in a select palette of green, navy, and black for ultra-wearability.

As you'd expect of the seasonal shift, outerwear is less drastic than the function-heavy than the down and GORE-TEX-equipped pieces that formed the bulk of the recent NB collaboration. Styles are expectedly lighter and transitional, seemingly inspired by tactile fisherman vests and hunting khakis.

Palette-wise, the collection remains rooted in a core of black, blue, and green, though take on much paler hues in comparison to AW21. Greys, in particular, have a distinctive metallic(ish) finish, while greens range from rich limes to olive drab.

For more on EASTLOGUE Spring/Summer 2022, head over to the brand's online store.