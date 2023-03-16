Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sofie Pavitt, Fashion's Go-To Facialist, Just Launched Her Own Skincare Brand

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Sofie Pavitt, the New York City-based facialist fondly referred to as the "IRL Face Tuner," is bringing her skincare magic to your bathroom.

The esthetician, whose downtown studio attracts flocks of it-girls, influencers, and editors, just unveiled Sofie Pavitt Face, her very own skincare brand. Pavitt, whose no-nonsense treatment approach values visible results above TikTok trends, isn't keen on bombarding customers with a bevy of SKUs. Instead, she's starting small and launching with a single product: the Mandelic Clearing Serum, an exfoliating serum that's gentle enough for daily use.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sofie Pavitt Face
1 / 3

"It's a super gentle, [alpha hydroxy acid] exfoliant that helps remove dead cells, brightens, and has antibacterial properties," Pavitt says of the inaugural offering, explaining that it can be slotted into a skincare routine that contains active ingredients such as retinol and benzoyl peroxide, commonly used in acne-busting creams and spot treatments.

It wasn't enough for Pavitt to just release a product — in line with her passion for esthetic education, the expert is using the launch as an opportunity to school customers on what mandelic acid is (a form of alpha hydroxy acid that exfoliates without causing irritation, according to a post on @sofiepavittface) and how it can be used on different skin types including sensitive, acne-prone, and dry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Think of Sofie Pavitt Face as your one-stop-shop for skincare enlightenment and solutions: "I really want to emphasize my focus on teaching people how to use my products in the correct way for their own skincare needs. I already spend a lot of time with my clients explaining and formulating routines for them, so this feels like a very organic move," Pavitt explains. "A good facial will only get you so far... I believe that 80 percent of good skin is made at home with excellent skincare routines."

As for the future of the brand? "We have a number of products in the works to launch this year and next," she teases. "The line will grow slowly and intentionally with SKUs that I want to use on my own clients, at home, and in my treatment rooms."

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Sweater Vest Brown/Yellow
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Grateful Tee Scorpio Trip White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasGazelle 85 Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Crazy, Techy Sneaker Shouldn't Go This Hard in "Cactus" Denim
  • Pharrell’s Mindful Skincare Brand Simply Wants You to Have a Good Day
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • Nike's Got Its Own Jordan Dad Shoe
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now