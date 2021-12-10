Soulland Is the LOGIC(al) Choice This Winter

Soulland leads the charge this cozy season, with a base of seasonal essentials in the new LOGIC collection.

If you were to consult Spock on the necessities of Fall/Winter, logic would dictate that warmth and comfort take pole position, and I’d be inclined to agree.

At Soulland, logic and essential are synonyms, with the seasonally updated LOGIC collection serving up pieces with no frills for day-to-day wear.

The collection comes as part of the brand’s dedication to creating GOTS-certified sustainable basics, including tees, sweats, hoodies, and sweatpants. Fleece items, such as the double-layer hoodies, are made from 100% organic cotton with a brushed interior. In short – they boast all of the comfort and warmth you need heading into the holidays.

Fall 2021 includes new additions to the lineup, such as a white-on-black polka dot hoodie and tee and a selection of half-zip sweatshirts.

Palette-wise, easy wearers come in the form of black, grey, beige, and white, while pale yellow and deeply saturated pink and blue offer something a little louder.

For a large majority of the range, branding is kept to a minimal, with a subtle application of the Soulland spellout appearing as small, tucked away prints. A small selection features large flock-printed spellouts, both contrasting and color-matched.

The Fall 2021 Soulland LOGIC collection is available to shop online now.

