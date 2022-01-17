Goodbye Winter, Stone Island’s SS22 Collection Video Has Arrived

Stone Island is waving goodbye to heavy outerwear and the woes of winter with the launch of its latest visual showcase in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection video.

As these mid-January winter mornings start getting a little brighter and a whole lot frostier, it feels like cracking out a foldable chair in a hoody and shorts set for a couple of cold ones isn't all that far away. I'm keeping the dream alive, people.

Over at Stone Island (and the industry at large, of course), winter is being shown the boot to make room for the arrival of Spring/Summer 2022, and with that comes the brand's steady rollout of content.

First came the SS22 preview, which offered a limited tease at what colors and graphics the season would offer, now expanded on in the full visual breakdown.

The video – which is a staple for seasonal collections – puts the focus on several updated fabric treatments, the latest iteration of the camouflage-inspired Ghost product line, new t-shirt graphics, and a full spectrum of bold hues and saturations.

Opening the visual treatment is the latest iteration of navy-inspired Marina pieces, which have undergone one of their strongest remixes in recent years. While a palette consisting of blues and white remains, a camo-like pattern appears across several pieces, bringing the series more in line with some of the collection's heavy hitters.

This season's heat reactive outerwear also receives special attention within the treatment, showcasing the deep red-to-yellow color-changing capabilities of the piece.

There's plenty to pull from the video, but for more information on what Stone Island Spring/Summer 2022 will have to offer, and shop what limited pieces have already been released, head over to the brand's online store.