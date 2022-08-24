Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stüssy's Chuck 70 Hi Looks Pretty In Pink

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Stüssy / Antosh Cimoszko
1 / 2

Brand: Stüssy x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Hi

Release Date: August 26

Price: TBC

Buy: Stüssy and Dover Street Market

Editor’s Notes: When Stüssy and Converse link-up, they rarely mess about. Fresh off the back of a two-shoe collab earlier this season, the pair are back at it, once again taking on the latter’s iconic Chuck 70 Hi silhouette.

In stark contrast to the all-black spin Stüssy and Converse dropped back in June, this reworked hi-top arrives clad in a vibrant “Plumeria” pink with black detailing, alongside the Stüssy Surfman logo and a special version of the All-Star patch for decoration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not everything has been switched though, as the poly-canvas upper keeps its place, alongside classic detailing like winged tongue stitching and underfoot cushioning, as well as a choice of black or white cotton laces.

As we’ve said before, simplicity is Stüssy’s thing. Similar to its last Converse outing and the faux croc Chuck Taylors Star 74 Lows before that, less is most definitely more, which is more than can be said for other Converse collabs (I’m looking at you, Rick).

Seemingly for Stüssy, when it works with a brand on a certain product, it does so because it likes it, instead of wanting to change it. When it comes to the Chuck 70 Hi in particular, why mess with a silhouette that's been so successfully tried and tested for over fifty years? Cos after all, as the saying goes: if ain't broke, don't fix it.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
