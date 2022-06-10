Chuck Taylors Are Getting the Stüssy Treatment (Again)

This article was published on April 1 and updated on June 10

Brand: Stüssy x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Hi & One Star

Release Date: June 10 (Stüssy and Dover Street Market) & June 16 (SNKRS)

Price: $110 (Chuck 70) & $100 (One Star)

Buy: Stüssy and DSM's webstores, SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: Following its Nike Air Force 1 Mid and apparel collection, Stüssy sticks to the Nike brand umbrella, linking up with Converse for another collab.

Stüssy channels its inner all-star (again), tackling the classic Chuck Taylors and One Star models for its Spring/Summer 2022 Converse collaboration.

On March 13, first looks at the collaborative Chuck 70 hit Instagram, a leakers' paradise for tip-offs and early sneaker glances.

In the post, WTS 1987 showcased a graphic featuring a side view of a black and white Chuck 70 sneaker, a co-branded insole, and a Stüssy x Converse All-Stars logo mashup on apparel-like material.

Fast forward to April 1, @sneakertigger took to the 'gram to share probably the most detailed look yet at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70s.

Stüssy's Converse Chuck Taylor boasts an all-black upper resting upon its signature white midsole, complete with a contrasting black strikethrough line.

The shoe's most noticeable detail? It's definitely the studded-tip star — a collaborative nod to both Converse's iconic star motif and Stüssy's recognizable crown symbol.

Converse's signature Chuck Taylor all-star patch goes missing for a sec until you discover it's been intentionally misplaced and stitched on the inside of the sneaker along with Stüssy's logo on the inside tongue.

Rounding off the shoe's noticeable details, an All-Star tag featuring the studded star graces the tongue while Stüssy tab peeks out on the heel.

At first glance, it looks dull compared to Stüssy's previous faux croc Chuck Taylors or fuzzy One Star 74 Lows. But simplicity is Stüssy's thing.

From noise-free Birks to fossil-toned hemp AF1s, Stüssy lets the details and materials do the talking with its collabs.

