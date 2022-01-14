SUPERPLASTIC, Paris Hilton, Iann Dior & Kidsuper Are Trippin' on NFTs

A good NFT drop is all about who you know and what you do with 'em. SUPERPLASTIC apparently knows everyone because it's bringing everyone from Paris Hilton to Iann Dior in for a collaborative NFT spree dubbed "HEADTRIPZ."

NFTs are a pretty easy fit for SUPERPLASTIC, which is perhaps best known for creating digital characters.

SUPERPLASTIC's most famous creations include Janky and Guggimon, who inspired the company's line of popular art toys (recent collaborators include the Gorillaz and J.Balvin).

"HEADTRIPZ," which launches January 18 on SUPERPLASTIC's website, is the second iteration of SUPERPLASTIC's high-powered NFT drops.

The first edition, Summer 2021's The Janky Heist, was partially hosted by Christie's and offered a whopping 9,200 unique digital collectibles — bidding peaked at $52,500.

Still, The Janky Heist's massive drop looks like child's play stacked up against 10,000 "unique programmatically generated ["HEADTRIPZ"] NFTs" based off designs provided by famous friends that include the aforementioned celebs, rapper E40, artist GUCCIGHOST, and Diplomats member Jim Jones.

SUPERPLASTIC also brought on artists like SSUR, Jeff Soto, OG Slick, and Sentrock to lend their talents to "HEADTRIPZ," ensuring that the ensuing deluge of NFTs was amply distinct, tweaking Janky and Guggimon's profiles to their whim.

So there are some big names and unique art involved. What's the hook?

“HEADTRIPZ is all about creating an NFT drop that’s never static," Paul Budnitz, SUPERPLASTIC founder and CEO, explained to Highsnobiety. "You start out with one NFT, we airdrop you another, then you burn 5 of others to get an even crazier one. It’s a new genre of artwork that exists through time, and in time, all at once."

"HEADTRIPZ" kicks off on January 18 at 4:20 p.m. ET (weed number) with all Cryptojankyz oweners being airdropped Headtripz Pillz NFTs that can then be burned on January 20 to create trans-dimensional NFTs or held, depending on rarity (there are three scarcity tiers).

Pretty complex if you aren't already hip to the many mutations of NFT minting but, if you're a SUPERPLASTIC fan, it's a good time to learn — the company has much more in-store, including the appropriately-named SUPERGUCCI collaboration with Gucci and a Bored Ape Yacht Club team-up.

"We’re super pumped to be collaborating with some of the most exciting names across the worlds of art, fashion and music," Budnitz continued.

"Our SUPERPLASTIC day ones know that with any release they can count on seeing some of the coolest designs from cutting edge artists. That's the approach we’ve always followed and our NFT drops are no different."