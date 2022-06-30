Supreme Gives Bang & Olufsen Speakers the Hype Treatment

Supreme’s ever-growing list of accessory collaborations is varied, to say the least.

From chapsticks, mac and cheese, and espresso cups, to mattresses, a dirt bike, and a massive $90,000 Airstream trailer, there isn’t much Supreme hasn’t popped its logo on and called it a collaboration.

For a part of its Spring/Summer 2022 accessories, the New York-based label returns to Scandinavia to reunite with its Swedish friends at Bang & Olufsen, together designing two streetwear-infused takes of the audio brand’s Beosound Explore speaker – ideal for the festival season.

Dropping online on July 1, the lightweight speakers will be available in either “Supreme Red” or “Black Anthracite”, and arrive dressed with the Supreme logo, as well as a Bang & Olufsen motif engraved on the aluminum grille for contrast.

Portable thanks to a fabric handle, the Supreme x Bang & Olufsen speaker is not only ideal for summer hang outs, BBQs, or big sessions in the shower, it’s the perfect companion for big long hike, too.

On the whole, SS22 has been Supreme’s most impressive season for some time. Alongside Bang & Olufsen, its list of collaborators include the likes of Burberry, Dr. Martens, The North Face, and Stone Island.

Arguably its most hyped collab – and coincidentally its most recent – is its latest link-up with Nike, which looks set to deliver three iterations of Shox sneakers, after images surfaced on IG earlier this month.

As is the usual procedure with any Supreme release, you’ll need to have your finger on the pulse if you’re going to have any chance of copping the speaker (and beating the bots). Either that, or cough up ten times the retail price, which no one really wants to do, right?