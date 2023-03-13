For Its Next Trick, Supreme Turns the Box Logo Inside-Out

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the fashion world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Supreme's Box Logo has been through many transformations in the past few years. It's surfaced in its classic state, seen intense hemorrhaging, received the Burberry check of approval, been scribbled on, you name it.

It's like, what else can Supreme do to its famed graphic? Turn it inside out.

Recently, 730 Footwear designer Austin Babbitt — you may be familiar with his moniker, Asspizza — took to Instagram to tease an unreleased grey Supreme hoodie with a brushed BOGO (basically, how the graphic would look from the hoodie's lining).

Apparently, Supreme's inside-out BOGO hoodie will reportedly release soon in classic schemes like black, red, green, and grey, as seen on Babbitt.

Last year, Supreme delivered a Christmas miracle through fresh BOGO crewnecks. Part of the Fall/Winter 2023 rollout, it was the first time in over 4 years since the brand dropped pullovers featuring its unmistakable concept.

Supreme's inside-out Box Logo hoodie is rumored to join the SS23 collection, which means it could arrive any day now. So, keep an eye for the brand's website during its Thursday drops.

Wait, so hoodies for the summer? Might as well. Supreme already has a heap of hefty outerwear scheduled for the upcoming warmer season. A few BOGO hoodies won't hurt, but it might cause fans to break a sweat.

