Supreme's Metal Gear Collab Sounds Solid

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Everyone loves a comeback. So when PlayStation parent Sony teased a remake of Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater on its roster of releases for 2024, it was pretty great news for fans of Konami's signature stealth francise.

But there are also rumors out there on the codec, if you will, that Supreme is celebrating the remake with a capsule collection of its own collaborative Metal Gear merch.

In early February, streetwear insiders began suggesting that Supreme was getting in on the Metal Gear renaissance with a collab collection of Solid Snake-themed hoodies, jackets, and t-shirts.

UNIQLO also recently announced that it would be re-releasing archived Metal Gear tees it issued back in 2009 and 2012, including ones with images of series protagonist Snake, in time for the 20th anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 3 in 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As of now, the Supreme collab still just talk floating around on Reddit forums dedicated to Solid Snake. Some of the original leakers have even updated their posts to say that the collaboration has either been postponed or canceled, so who's to really say?

Or is this all just a super stealth marketing scheme to get anyone who’s ever picked up a controller to get even more ready for all of the Metal Gear Solid 3 merch hiding in cardboard boxes this year? Snake???!!! Come back! 

This all predicates upon Konami actually releasing its remake of one of the best-loved games within Hideo Kojima’s widely admired series this year but it did release Metal Gear Solid Master Collection V. 1 in October 2023 so there's precedence to expect a follow-up later this year. And, thus, tie-in merch collabs with big names like Supreme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Given the consistency that Supreme leakers tend to possess when it comes to predicting forthcoming collabs and drops, safe to say that MGS fans ought to prepare themselves for the inevitable feeding frenzy whenever (if ever) the Supreme x MGS collab drops. If it is gonna happen, expect Snake to get his Box Logo on come summer.

