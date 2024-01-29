Get Ready for a Supreme & Muppets Reunion

When it comes to Supreme collaborations, it seems the limit does not exist (not to use Cady Hern's famous quote from Mean Girls, but it's true). The streetwear label has worked with many names across various industries in its lifetime — Nike, Burberry, Oreo, Bang and Olufsen, and even the Muppets. Yes, the Muppets. And it looks like the two are due for a reunion.

Recently, Supreme skater Sean Pablo was spotted in an unreleased white Supreme tee featuring a picture of Miss Piggy on the chest.

Supreme fans may remember the brand's Spring/Summer 2008 collection, which saw The Muppets' Kermit the Frog get his Sup close-up in the famous Box Logo tee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kermit, again in his Sup Box Logo, also appeared on skate decks and even got his own vinyl figure. It's arguably one of Supreme's most unexpected but memorable moments ever, especially coming right after the controversial Raekwon-Elmo photo that earned the brand a cease-and-desist from Sesame Street.

Supreme and The Muppets would go on to work together again in 2019, with Supreme enlisting The Muppets character Animal to play Supreme's Pearl drum sets for a commercial.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Now in 2024, it seems the Supreme and The Muppets are joining forces again. Right now, it's unknown if or when Supreme's Miss Piggy tee is dropping (or whether more Muppets x Supreme pieces will accompany it).

But fans suspect the Supreme x Muppets collab will be a part of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Supreme hasn't posted on its Instagram feed since December 2024, so we could see the SS24 preview soon. The Miss Piggy tee, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

By the way, the iconic diva deserves a Box Logo moment as much as Kermit the Frog. But hey, that's just me. Supreme fans would likely sell out the tee either way.

Supreme often sprinkles returning classics amongst the newness in its seasonal collections. Who knows? The Kermit tee may share the spotlight with Miss Piggy. It would undoubtedly make a Supreme fan's year.