Supreme's Nike AM 98 TL Is, Well, Supreme

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Air Max 98 TL

Release Date: November 3

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme

Editor’s Notes: Editor’s Notes: When it comes to sneaker collaborations, there aren’t many duos more iconic than Supreme and Nike.

Since their first link-up back in 2002 (yup, literally twenty-years ago), the pair have released countless collaborations across a myriad of silhouettes, with each hitting just as hard as the last.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That being said, there are a few stand-outs from two decades of collaboration, not least their first-ever Dunk Low Pro SB way back when, and the wild Nike Air More Uptempo in 2017.

Yet, such is the ever-growing and evolving world of the modern collaboration and the magnified hype that surrounds each drop: the pair’s drops are as sought-after as ever.

Instagram / supremenewyork 1 / 2

Now, fresh from a double September release, which saw Supreme tap both Nike and its ACG leg, the pair return to play with the Air Max 98 TL silhouette and present it in four vibrant colorways.

Instagram / supremenewyork 1 / 2

Slated to be landing at Supreme on November 3, the AM 98 TL features a co-branded footbed with reflective logos at the tongue, side, and heel, as a strong combination of mesh and leather wraps around a busy-yet-understated upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For two brands that first united over twenty years ago to still be having meaningful conversations when it comes to streetwear collaborations is something in itself, but for them to be delivering sneakers that remain this sought-after by the masses is something is on another planet.

Cherish it, remember it, and appreciate it, because it won't be here forever.