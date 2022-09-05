Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Supreme & Nike SB Put Blazer Back on the Menu

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Brand: Supreme x Nike SB

Model: Blazer Mid

Release Date: September 8, Japanese release September 10

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Supreme

Editor's Notes: Tremaine Emory's vision for Supreme is officially underway with the arrival of its FW22 collection, with the first couple of drop weeks already behind us and far more to look forward to as the season unfolds.

With plenty to desire, including some beautifully denim-heavy pieces in collaboration with True Religion and one of the most insane accessory line-ups the brand has ever seen – and that's truly saying something.

Now that things have truly kicked off, it's only right that the season's first big collaboration steps into the spotlight, and what better way to get the ball rolling than with the return of Nike SB?

Supreme's relationship with Nike SB has birthed some of its most exciting and desired pieces of footwear over the years. including several pairs of Dunk Lows and Highs, Blazer Lows, and Mids.

More often than not, sneaker options from Nike SB and Supreme go heavy on graphic prints and incredibly bold color contrasts. That much is true of this upcoming two-piece offering, which pairs quilted black leather and quilted blue denim with brown snakeskin Swooshes.

Further contrasts are offered by the golden beige stitching that follows the quilted portions of the sneaker, while gold branding sits on the woven tongue tag, also hanging from the laces as metallic tips.

Touching down on via the regular scheduling that lands on Thursdays, this two-piece pack is set to touch down later this week, kicking open the doors to a season's worth of collaborations.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

