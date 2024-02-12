Supreme Is Officially Re-Entering Its Sesame Street Era

Supreme’s sizable list of collaborators makes for good reading. Everyone from Nike, Timberland, and Burberry to Stone Island, Clarks Originals and even the Muppets have been subject to Supreme’s ever-popular red box treatment over the years and to great acclaim, too.

Now, as a part of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Supreme is returning to Sesame Street for the first time since 2019 (and sixteen years after its debut collaboration), for a selection of apparel that’ll have streetwear muppets fans champing at the bit.

First up Supreme shared images of a multi-colored zip-up fleece that bore faded images of a myriad of the Muppets characters before posting a leafy GORE-TEX coat with a banjo-playing Kermit on the back.

Whispers of a Supreme x the Muppets reunion sparked back in January when the New York label’s pro skater, Sean Pablo, was spotted wearing a white T-shirt that featured an image of Miss Piggy on the chest.

Although the tee has been neither confirmed nor denied by Supreme, it’s expected that its new the Muppets apparel (and accessories?) collection will comprise more than just the fleece and coat that’s been shared thus far.

Elsewhere in the collection it’s business as usual for Supreme. Denim two-pieces, knitwear, and leather ensembles are joined by logo tees, plenty of outerwear, and a stand-out fur jacket.

All eyes, though, will be on Supreme’s the Muppets reunion and the ultimate question: will Supreme finally re-release that Kermit logo tee from 2008?