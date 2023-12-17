Sign up to never miss a drop
Next Up for Supreme? Diamond Plate Timbs

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Supreme and Timberland are getting back together for another boot drop.

According to reports, the brands are releasing another 6-inch boot, featuring a diamond plate design, similar to those seen on steel floors at industrial sites. Supreme's really honing in on the worker-boot DNA, I see.

Supreme and Timberland's latest boot is reportedly dropping in a couple of colorways, including the classic Wheat scheme which appeared in Supreme & The North Face's recent campaign. Oh, and the shoe will also be waterproof (it's funny, considering diamond plates are there to reduce the risk of slipping).

Supreme and Timberland have been getting together for a while now. After all, they rest the under the same VF Corp umbrella now.

Over the years, we've seen the two deliver everything from patriotic 6-inch boots to very NY Field boots to woven 3-Eye Lug shoes, each just as hyped as the last. They've even brought in third minds like COMME des GARÇONS for a three-way project.

It's safe to say fans have been anticipating for something new from Supreme and Timberland, judging by reactions to the forthcoming drop. "Great timing by Supreme TBH" and "been waiting on them to collaborate again" were just some of the responses to the drop alongside the typical fire emojis.

Well, Supreme fans. You can catch Supreme's Timberland boots — or at least, try to — on December 21 on Supreme's website, apparently. Keep an eye out for official word from Supreme, which should come in this week...if this drop is the real deal.

