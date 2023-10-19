Boo! Supreme and Stone Island's Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration is kinda scary. Which is actually pretty fitting: if you're gonna drop some limited edition clothes ahead of Halloween, why not get a li'l spooky?

And I mean a l'il spooky in the way that Goosebumps is spooky, at least going off the Supreme x Stone Island stuff that's leaked ahead of the collab's release in late October.

Thus far, we can see blurry glimpses of spiderweb-encrusted T-shirts and jackets that wear a tinge of pumpkin orange. All it needs is a big Jack Skellington face.

Wait, maybe they're beige; pretty hard to tell with the quality of these photos. Let's say we're getting some orange Sup Stoney, though, for the sake of really mining the Halloween spirit.

The drop actually looks like one of the better Supreme x Stone Island releases. Remember the Mona Lisa-printed Sup Stoney jacket from SS22? Yeah...

But, for FW23, Supreme and Stone Island have apparently brought back the sorta stuff that fans clamor for season after season: reversible outerwear, technically-treated layering pieces blessed with Stoney's inimitable dye wizardry, plenty of crinkly nylon bits, tasteful(ish) branding, and even a few odd items that hearken back to Stone Island's retro sportswear days.

The reason that this is all so popular among both Supreme sycophants and Stone Island stans is simply because it's both vivid and versatile, the Sup Stoney golden ratio.

Like, I enjoy the funky Supreme bits as much as anyone — hello, Supreme Tamagotchi — but I, like the average Sup buyer, also appreciate Supreme walking the line between weird and wearable. The new Stone Island drop does this neatly, delivering goods you can wear any time of year but only getting better around Halloween.

Maybe the scariest thing about this drop is how quickly it's all gonna sell out.

Supreme's FW23 collection has been its strongest in a long while, by fans' standards. Heck, mine too.

Beyond the always-good in-line stuff, the label has dished some headline-worthy collabs with everyone from longtime partner Nike to the estate of MF DOOM — about time!

Even a team-up with old-head Japanese toy brand BOUNTY HUNTER delivered some delectable wearables. Supreme x Stone Island FW23 is more of the new, in a good way.