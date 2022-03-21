Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Supreme x The North Face SS22 Is a Ski Patrol Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Supreme
First looks at the Supreme x The North Face 2022 collab hit the internet today and it didn't take long for commenters to point out that it's basically ski patrol gear.

Fitting, because you may need emergency help if you try wearing the Supreme x The North Face's winter-ready puffers as we approach the warmer months.

Reflective medical-style cross symbols take center stage in the latest Supreme x The North Face collection, stamping noteworthy alpine-approved pieces like the Mountain Pro Jacket and Chugach 16 Backpack.

Though the collection has the feel of Supreme stamping its logo on its local ambulance, pieces like the masked Base Layer long sleeve and Smith Squad MAG Goggles bring it home to the streetwear-meets-mountaineering aesthetic.

The collaborative spirit is made unmistakable by the usual bold co-branding — peep the Supreme and TNF logos on the goggles' straps — and colorways, which include vivid blue, pink, black, and camo schemes.

Like with basically every Supreme drop, its latest TNF collab — which drops on Supreme's website and its stores March 24 — left fans divided.

However, they weren't debating the collection's stylistic merits: they simply couldn't get over the fact that the streetwear brand is dropping winter outerwear with spring around the corner.

A few Instagram comments read, "Good thing you're dropping this right after winter" and "Stop dropping winter coats in the spring!!"

Although, when has Supreme never not dropped coats for the warmer months?

I mean, the brand's SS22 collection featured fairly thick fur jackets. Its Spring 2021 The North Face and Nike collabs also included puffer jackets.

But it's true that spring and then summer are right around the corner. Better flex your new Sup x TNF puffers while you still can or, even better, prepare your wardrobe for a career in alpinism.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
